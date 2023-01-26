Woman Sentenced to Prison, Man Pleads Guilty After Raleigh County Drug Raid

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Krystle Elaine Cresce, 34, of Glen Morgan, was sentenced today to seven years and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine. Tyrone Douglas Amar, 46, of Beckley, encountered during the same incident, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 8, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a Beckley hotel room where Cresce was staying. During the search, officers found quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, $917, and three firearms: a SCCY, Model CPX-2 9mm semi-automatic pistol; a Springfield Armory, Model 911, 9mm semi-automatic pistol; and a Mossburg, Model 500, 12-gauge shotgun. Cresce admitted that she worked with and assisted Amar in the possession and distribution of the heroin and methamphetamine.

Officers encountered Amar in the hallway near Cresce’s hotel room during the search and took him into custody. Amar admitted that he possessed approximately 59 grams of fentanyl, 45 grams of methamphetamine and more than $2,850 found by officers on his person. Amar further admitted that he intended to distribute the controlled substances.

Amar is scheduled to be sentenced on May 12, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, and Beckley City Police Department.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearings. Assistant United States Attorneys Alex Hamner, Timothy D. Boggess and Andrew D. Isabell prosecuted the cases.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case Nos. 5:21-cr-265 and 5:23-cr-8.

###