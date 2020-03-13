Wisconsin Man William Eugene Baehring Charged with Making a False Statement in the Attempted Acquisition of a Firearm

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for two counts of Making a False Statement in the Attempted Acquisition of a Firearm.

William Eugene Baehring, age 67, was indicted on February 4, 2020. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on March 12, 2020, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release, and up to $200 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The Indictment alleges that on December 30, 2019, and January 4, 2020, Baehring twice attempted to purchase firearms from licensed dealers of firearms. Baehring knowingly made false and fictitious written statements in an attempt to deceive the licensed dealers.

The charges are merely accusations and Baehring is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper is prosecuting the case.

Baehring was released on bond pending trial which has not been set yet.

