Why Reliance is underperforming & what can make the stock move up? IIFL Securities’s Harshvardhan Dole answers

Why have we seen this underperformance in vis-à-vis the rest of the market?



In my opinion, the underperformance is largely on account of two things – one the constant flip-flop on policy towards Reliance’s oil and gas business which has sort of adversely affected the earnings growth and that is the single largest factor.

We have seen that despite the refinery margins globally going at multi-year highs, Reliance’s first quarter numbers did not catch up with that and it is partly because of the expected threat of the withholding tax or essentially the windfall tax that the government was expected to impose. The same thing will actually play out in the second quarter as well.

Second, other two businesses – Jio and Retail – are steady state businesses and each quarter these will keep on delivering and to that extent, by and large, these are there in the earnings estimates as well as SOTP. So the surprise which could have led to outperformance of

stock, that catalyst was missing for the last months, for which the stock has been underperforming.

But having said that, Reliance is a stock which should be there in the portfolio because oil and gas will continue to generate heaps of cash and the other two businesses which are Jio and Retail will continue to grow on a QoQ basis. So it is a combination of steady cash flows plus a secular growth from the two B2C businesses and we continue to like the stock.

While there are a lot of catalysts for triggers on the upside, let us focus on energy and refining in particular because there has been a lot of volatility with respect to the geopolitical issues and export duty. The segment seems to have peaked out and new energy is an entirely new area and execution risk persists here. Are these valid concerns?



The new energy business is a new animal altogether. Probably the supply chains thus far have been disrupted and large corporations are trying to realign their value chains as well. Reliance is trying to build a vertically integrated business model for the energy chain.

It is a daunting task but they are weaving a strategy to make sure that as and when the business starts delivering, the volatility in the earnings should be one of the least. It is not something that will fructify overnight, it will take its own time and to that extent, the investors would need to be patient and give them time to build so that the business will be as robust as one sees in the B2B as well as the B2C segments.

You spoke about retail and telecom and them being key growth drivers but there is no clear timeline in terms of the IPO playing out as some sort of an overhang or a concern?



Partly yes and that is what we had written in our last note that the investors were slightly disappointed that there was no clear timeline in terms of the IPOs of retail as well as Jio. Nor was there any spectacular roadmap laid for the green energy business and how the company would like to unlock value for the minority shareholders and that perhaps is still being carried about the way the stock has underperformed.

In my opinion, one should give the company time. These are not decisions which need to be played for the gallery and at the maximum, the management will take a call which is taking into account several factors and shareholder value will be one of those.





You have already highlighted that you are positive on the stock and that the valuations right now are looking attractive. What is the price target on a 12-month basis?



As per our publish note, we are looking at Reliance SOTP which is close to about Rs 2,900 and that does not ascribe material value to the green energy business that is where we adefer from the Street.

We would like to see some action on the ground and at least on the solar side, some traction to flow through, after which we will be tweaking our numbers. Most of the other valuations are broadly in sync with the consensus whereby almost one-third, one-third, one-third value is ascribed to retail O2C and essentially Jio. We are not that concerned on the leverage on the books or the upcoming capex because the cash flows will remain healthy and RIL has a balance sheet to lever up further and complete these projects.

