Why Oil Markets May Be Overpricing Iran Risk

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 21, 2026 (STL.News) Oil above $100 a barrel is painful. Higher gasoline and diesel prices affect household budgets, transportation, manufacturing, agriculture and virtually every business that moves goods from one place to another.

But investors and consumers should distinguish between a genuine short-term energy disruption and evidence that today’s elevated prices represent a permanent new reality.

The war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has created real problems for global energy markets. The Strait of Hormuz remains dangerous. Shipping traffic has been severely disrupted. Freight and insurance costs have increased dramatically, and attacks on alternative energy infrastructure have complicated efforts to move Middle Eastern petroleum to world markets.

Those facts should not be minimized.

But another fact deserves equal attention: the global energy industry is adapting, oil continues to move, the United States continues producing crude at historically high levels, and oil prices have demonstrated repeatedly during this conflict that they can fall almost as rapidly as they rise when fears of future shortages diminish.

That raises an important question.

Are commodity markets pricing the oil that is actually unavailable today, or are they repeatedly overpricing the oil they fear could become unavailable tomorrow?

Hormuz remains dangerous, but oil is moving

Before the war began Feb. 28, the Strait of Hormuz handled roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption and typically saw about 125 large commercial vessels transit each day, Reuters reported.

Visible traffic is now dramatically lower. Reuters reported Monday that only 17 trackable commodity vessels crossed the strait during the weekend, compared with 37 the previous weekend. Some vessels, however, are traveling with their transponders switched off, making conventional ship-tracking data incomplete.

That is a serious disruption.

It is not the same thing as a complete and permanent loss of Middle Eastern oil.

Producers have developed an increasingly sophisticated ship-to-ship transfer system off Oman. Tankers operating inside the Gulf move crude through Hormuz and transfer it to other vessels in safer waters for the longer voyage to customers.

Reuters reported that approximately 2.5 million barrels per day are expected to move through these ship-to-ship operations during September, up from 1.4 million barrels per day in August.

Total exports through Hormuz have reached approximately 6.5 million barrels per day so far this month, according to Kpler data cited by Reuters. The United Arab Emirates is expected to export about 3.6 million barrels per day in September, above its 2025 average of 3.4 million.

Saudi exports have also recovered. Reuters reported Monday that Saudi shipments rebounded above 4 million barrels per day in September, up from about 2.4 million in August.

This does not mean the energy problem has been solved.

It means the market is adapting.

Adaptation comes at an enormous price

The biggest argument against dismissing today’s oil rally as simple market fear is transportation.

Moving oil around a war zone has become extraordinarily expensive.

Benchmark freight rates for a very large crude carrier carrying Gulf petroleum to China have exceeded $30 per barrel, according to LSEG data cited by Reuters. Before the war, transportation represented approximately 2% to 3% of the cost of the crude. It can now account for more than one-quarter of the cost.

That is a real economic expense, not speculation.

There have also been genuine production disruptions, pipeline attacks, and reduced tanker availability. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects constraints through Hormuz to continue through the fourth quarter and currently projects that an average of 5.7 million barrels per day of Middle Eastern crude production will remain shut in during the quarter.

The market therefore has legitimate reasons for maintaining an Iran and Hormuz risk premium.

The question is whether that premium sometimes becomes excessive.

Look at how quickly oil changes direction

Recent trading provides an excellent example.

Brent crude climbed above $108 per barrel last week as markets reacted to attacks affecting Saudi energy infrastructure and concerns about alternative export routes.

Then Saudi Arabia began offering additional crude through ship-to-ship transfers near Oman.

On Sept. 16 alone, Brent fell $2.92, or 2.7%, to $105.83. West Texas Intermediate dropped $3.40, or 3.2%, to $102.43.

Brent settled Friday at $104.87 while WTI closed at $100.30.

By Monday morning, Brent had traded as low as approximately $101.71 while WTI fell to about $98.15.

Physical demand for petroleum did not change by comparable percentages within a few days.

Expectations changed.

That distinction is fundamental to understanding modern commodity markets.

The price of oil is also the price of expectations

Oil futures do not merely measure the number of barrels available at this moment.

They incorporate expectations about tomorrow.

Traders consider wars, shipping routes, inventories, refinery demand, weather, interest rates, economic growth, OPEC+ policy, sanctions and the probability of future supply interruptions.

That system serves a legitimate economic purpose. Producers, refiners, airlines, transportation companies and other businesses need futures, options and swaps to manage price risk.

But the enormous size and speed of derivatives markets also mean that perceptions can affect prices long before the feared physical shortage actually develops.

This is where the discussion about hedging becomes more complicated than simply accusing oil companies or hedge funds of manipulating prices.

Large commercial participants can unquestionably affect markets through their trading. But market influence is not, by itself, evidence of illegal market manipulation.

A producer expecting to deliver oil months from now may sell futures or use swaps to lock in today’s attractive price. A refinery or major fuel consumer worried about higher future prices may take the opposite side and hedge against an increase.

Banks, swap dealers, commodity merchants, hedge funds and algorithmic traders add additional layers.

Billions of dollars can consequently move through petroleum derivatives while the physical barrels themselves remain exactly where they were.

CFTC data show the enormous scale

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s latest positioning report, covering Sept. 15, illustrates the scale of financial activity across petroleum markets.

The CFTC separates participants into categories including producers and merchants, swap dealers, managed money, and other reportable traders. Positions can be complex and may offset exposure elsewhere, so the numbers should not be read as simple bullish or bearish bets.

That qualification matters.

The latest positioning also cautions against a convenient explanation that hedge funds alone are responsible for every oil-price surge.

Financial traders can accelerate trends, but commercial hedging, physical-market changes, options activity, and expectations about geopolitical developments all interact.

The evidence therefore does not justify saying that oil companies are manipulating the current market.

It does justify asking how much derivatives activity magnifies price movements initially caused by legitimate geopolitical events.

Suspicious trading is already under scrutiny

That question matters more because regulators have reportedly examined unusually timed oil trades around previous announcements about U.S. policy toward Iran.

Those investigations and reports should not be confused with ordinary producer hedging, and regulatory scrutiny does not establish that any trader committed wrongdoing.

The distinction is essential.

A functioning commodities market requires companies to hedge. It also requires regulators to investigate potentially abusive activity when trading patterns warrant examination.

The broader issue for investors is that today’s oil market can move enormous amounts of financial exposure almost instantaneously in response to geopolitical information.

That helps explain why petroleum prices can react dramatically before anyone knows whether an event will actually remove substantial quantities of oil from world markets.

U.S. production provides another buffer

The United States enters this energy crisis from a considerably different position than it would have decades ago.

The EIA estimates U.S. crude production averaged 13.7 million barrels per day in 2025 and forecasts an average of a record 13.8 million barrels per day in 2026.

More importantly, EIA currently projects another increase to 14.3 million barrels per day in 2027.

American production cannot simply replace every Middle Eastern barrel overnight.

Different crude grades serve different refineries. Transportation infrastructure matters. Tankers matter. Refining capacity matters. Geography matters.

Nevertheless, record American production provides the global energy system with a supply cushion that did not exist during earlier Middle Eastern energy crises.

That deserves consideration when evaluating how much long-term geopolitical risk should be embedded in today’s oil price.

Iran remains a risk without determining the long-term price

Iran and associated regional forces retain the ability to disrupt shipping and energy infrastructure, and the continuing attacks demonstrate why markets cannot simply eliminate the geopolitical premium from crude prices.

But the relevant economic question is not merely whether Iran can cause another disruption.

It is whether disruptions can prevent the global energy system from adapting long enough to justify sustained triple-digit oil.

That remains unresolved.

The United States has deployed military resources to protect shipping. Gulf producers have developed alternative transportation systems. Tankers continue moving through Hormuz, sometimes without active transponders. Saudi Arabia has redirected exports. Producers are using ship-to-ship transfers on a scale that barely existed before the war.

None of these measures make Hormuz safe.

Collectively, however, they demonstrate that disruption does not necessarily equal paralysis.

EIA does not expect today’s prices to last indefinitely

Perhaps the most important information for investors comes from the EIA’s September Short-Term Energy Outlook.

The agency forecasts an average Brent crude price of approximately $91 per barrel for 2026, declining to approximately $74 in 2027.

The EIA also projects average U.S. retail gasoline prices of about $3.84 per gallon in 2026, declining to about $3.35 in 2027.

Forecasts can be wrong, particularly during wars.

But these numbers are significant because the EIA’s outlook already incorporates substantial Middle Eastern disruption.

The agency expects oil production in the region to increase as Hormuz traffic gradually recovers and alternative export routes expand.

In other words, its forecast does not assume today’s problems disappear tomorrow.

It assumes adaptation takes time.

Investors should separate volatility from permanence

There is no credible reason to pretend that the current oil disruption is imaginary.

It isn’t.

Tankers are operating in dangerous waters. Transportation costs have exploded. Infrastructure has been attacked. Middle Eastern production has been curtailed. Hormuz traffic remains far below normal levels.

Those are legitimate reasons for expensive oil.

But investors should also be careful not to extrapolate today’s crisis indefinitely into the future.

The same market that pushed Brent above $108 responded rapidly when additional Saudi supplies became available. Producers are finding new ways to move petroleum. U.S. production remains historically high. EIA expects American production to increase further next year, while its current forecast calls for both Brent crude and U.S. gasoline prices to decline in 2027.

Commodity markets are supposed to price risk.

Sometimes, however, the speed of modern futures and derivatives markets means they can price fear of a future shortage far faster than the physical energy industry can show the shortage can be mitigated.

That may be part of what investors are witnessing today.

Iran and the Strait of Hormuz remain genuine risks. The conflict’s costs are real. No one can guarantee the timing or outcome of the war, future attacks, or the path of energy prices.

But today’s $100-plus oil should not automatically be interpreted as the beginning of a permanent $100-plus oil economy.

The physical energy market is already adapting.

And if supply continues recovering, alternative transportation expands, and geopolitical risk recedes, the enormous premium that entered oil prices can leave them just as rapidly as it arrived.

That may ultimately be the most important distinction for investors: temporary volatility—even severe volatility—is not necessarily the same thing as a permanent change in the world’s energy economics.

Editor’s note: This article is an editorial based on publicly available market data, government forecasts, and news reporting. Opinions and interpretations are distinguished from reported facts.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, or trading advice. Commodity and energy markets are volatile, and forecasts are subject to substantial uncertainty.

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