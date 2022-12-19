Why ICICI Pru Commodities Fund is betting on cement and metals in 2023

“Given that this fund has both risk and reward and we have tried to maximise return and minimise risk by countercyclical investing, one should look to do SIP in the fund and maybe 10-15% of equity allocation to these funds should be good,” says Lalit Kumar, Equity Fund Manager, ICICI Pru Commodities Fund

What do you mean by a commodities fund?

In a commodities fund, we invest in companies across sectors like metals and mining; we can have exposure to steel and aluminium value chain, copper and other commodities. Similarly, we can invest in sectors like cement, specialty chemicals and agrochemicals. We can also invest outside 80% in oil and gas. These are the sectors where we can invest and the main pockets we focus on.

What is the current composition of your portfolio in terms of sector allocation?

Currently, we will be overweight on cement and metals. These two will contribute roughly 40% and 30% each and then we have exposure to oil and gas and agrochemicals which is something like 15%.

Thematic funds make money when sectors that you have put in money do well but the real success comes when the fund manager identifies the right phase of the cycle. This sector is very cyclical. What are the bets that you have put in the fund? What is the rationale behind it because a lot depends on global factors and also on domestic grounds for you?

I think it is a very important question. This fund is very different from some other funds because we can play multiple sectors, multiple commodities and we can also play up cycle and down cycle in commodities. For example, if one is positive on oil, one can buy upstream. If one is negative on oil, one can buy OMCs. If one is positive on say thermal coal as a commodity, one can buy non ferrous names. If one is negative on thermal coal, one can buy cement.

This is the beauty of this fund which separates this commodity fund from others, where we can play both up cycle in a commodity and downcycle too. Similarly, different sectors have their own cycle. For example, metal is to a large extent global, driven by what happens in China and other economies, cement sector to a large extent is driven by local factors.

So while we can play different sectors, these sectors may or may not be correlated with each other and based on the cycle, we identify which are the sectors which are at the bottom of the cycle and we buy those. For example, in CY20 and CY21, we bought metals in a big way and made money. In CY22, we shifted that money to cement and that is where we were able to protect capital and make returns too. So depending upon where we are in a cycle, we will switch from one sector to another and try to generate returns.

Let us talk about metals because the kind of bet you have put on it, have really helped you outperform as well. Going ahead, also explain how the China scenario is going to pan out for this particular fund and metals in general?

Among metals, we are betting more on the steel cycle. Last quarter’s numbers show that as a pack most of the companies, whether Indian or Chinese steel companies, were reporting losses or their lowest EBITDA per ton. Some of the companies in China have reported losses in the quarter before that too and this is all driven by two factors; one is in the last one year, we have seen China being in a lockdown phase and that is because of the zero Covid policy which impacted demand.

Second, because of the Ukraine issue, we saw raw material prices going up. For example, coking coal was something like $600 per ton. So in a macro environment when demand is weak and raw material prices are going up, it is very difficult for these companies to pass it on and that is where we saw profitability for steel companies collapse.

The current level of EBITDA per ton for these steel companies, whether it is in India or globally, is not sustainable. This kind of profitability should turn around and that is why at the bottom or EBITDA per ton, it makes sense to look at these sectors.

What is the currency play in this particular composition that you have made?

In steel, dollar is important, particularly as a fall in dollar is positive for commodities. In the last one year, we have seen the dollar appreciating and that was another reason why there was pressure on commodities. As the dollar depreciates, that should be positive for the metals and mining sector.

In the last 10 years’ performance, the Nifty commodity index has outperformed the broader indices three out of 10 times. If we talk about the story of 2023, what is in your mind because in the last one year the kind of composition we had, involved high risk? But you have helped investors make money. Going ahead, how do you think the trajectory would be?

First, on the risk part, our investment style is countercyclical where we buy stocks at the bottom. Countercyclical investing by its very nature, minimises the risk and maximises the return and that has been the style in our fund.

Second, as far as the outlook for 2023 is concerned, from here on, we are negative on energy. For example, thermal coal prices at some point in time reached $400 and now that has already corrected to around $200 but it is still pretty high compared to its mid=cycle. As the thermal coal prices correct, we expect the cement sector to do well. So, we are betting on cement companies. Also from a structural perspective, say in cement companies, based on their green field capex, ROEs are still lower than cost of capital.

So this industry will see cyclical upturn and there is also a structural angle why these companies should see a structural improvement in their EBITDA per ton at least to a stage where they can make decent return on their capital. That is why I think cement is a sector where 2023 should be good. Similarly steel, which is a play on recovery in EBITDA per ton, China as an economy will open up and that should be positive for the demand cycle. We think 2023 should be positive for cement and metals and that is where we are putting our money.

Please explain to us the kind of placement an investor should have in their portfolio for this commodities fund?

Given that this fund has both risk and reward and we have tried to maximise return and minimise risk by countercyclical investing, one should look to do SIP in the fund and maybe 10-15% of equity allocation to these funds should be good.

Any other new additions in the new year that you think could benefit the fund? Talking about precious metals, what is your take on it and do we see it coming in your fund?

At this point in time whatever investment we have done is in Indian equities and Indian market. We do not have any precious metal miner as a company or stock to invest in. At this point in time, there is no such plan.

Do you have a high exposure in smallcaps?

So small cap currently will be around 14-15%; so we play small cap, midcap and large cap depending upon where we are in the cycle. For example, in 2020, markets were very cheap and that was the time when we increased exposure to the small pack. As markets move, we cut down exposure to the smallcaps and shift that allocation to largecaps. Currently exposure towards large and midcap names are pretty high compared to smallcaps.

Talking about fears of recession and economic slowdown and the kind of demand one is witnessing, there are supply constraints. Do you feel that a slightly higher exposure in this fund can be a good bet in terms of diversification? The minimum amount could

be 5-10% but is there a limited downside if we go a little higher on the exposure in the portfolio for this fund?

While I understand that globally things are pretty bad and that is the reason why these stocks are trading at such a weak EBITDA per ton, the bottom of the cycle allocation will depend upon risk appetite for the investors and it will vary depending upon what kind of risk appetite investors have. But one has to keep in mind risk reward, both when investing in any fund and that applies to commodities funds.

