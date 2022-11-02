Why do MPs wear a wheat sheaf? Meaning explained

YOU might have occasionally seen MPs wearing a wheat sheaf on their suit while speaking in the House of Commons.

Here, we reveal the reason why MPs show off a wheat sheaf on their suit on a particular day.

1 Politicians wearing a wheat sheaf are backing the British farming industry Credit: PA

Why do MPs wear a wheat sheaf?

MPS wear a wheat sheaf on a particular day in the year to show that they support the British farming sector and consider it in their future trade deals.

This event is organised by the National Farmers’ Union for England and Wales and many politicians make sure to form part of it too.

What is Back British Farming Day?

The initiative, which is an annual event, comes from the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), and is designed to improve awareness for local farming.

The NFU tweeted in 2021: “Today is #BackBritishFarmingDay, a chance to celebrate all the hard work British farmers do to keep the nation fed.

“Follow @NFUTweets throughout the day as they share the best of British farming.

“It’s #PMQs now in the House of Commons and you may be seeing a lot of MPs wearing these badges and wondering what they mean.

“We’ve invited all MPs to show their support for British farming on #BackBritishFarmingDay by wearing a wool and wheatsheaf pin badge.”

The day celebrates British farming values and highlights its importance to the UK economy.

It reminds politicians that British food and farming contributes more than £120 billion to the UK economy each year and employs four million people.

What MPs have been seen wearing a wheat sheaf?

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer also showed his support for the cause and also had three sheaves of wheat proudly displayed on his suit.

Dr Liam Fox, MP for North Somerset proudly wore his wheat to his tie in a Twitter photo.

Craig Williams, MP for Montgomeryshire, posted a short clip on Twitter with him showing off his emblem.

Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield also showed his support on Twitter with some wheat attached to his shirt.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle was also spotted wearing the badge as he kept order in the House.

Primi Minister Rishi Sunak didn’t wear the sheaf in 2022, however, he supported the union through Twitter.

He said: “As a representative of one of the most rural constituencies in the UK I will always #BackBritishFarming.

“Boosting our food and farming sector is at the heart of this government’s manifesto and we will make sure our farmers have the support they need to thrive.”