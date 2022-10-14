Crypto

Where Will The Bitcoin Price Bottom? – Bitcoin Magazine

October 14, 2022
Alexander Graham
The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter.

CPI Volatility Doesn’t Disappoint

In the last article, we highlighted a potential for CPI to surprise to the upside and bring more volatility — and that’s exactly what we got and more. We won’t cover the components that drove the surprise in detail since we already highlighted much of that, but the key takeaway is that Core CPI came in hotter than expected at 6.6% year-over-year and 0.4% month-over-month with shelter (rent, housing components, etc) and medical services as key drivers. This is the fastest rate of change in annual headline Core CPI since 1982. To compare the various components over the last three months, check out this chart