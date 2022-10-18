When will the crypto bear market end? Watch The Market Report – Cointelegraph

On this week’s The Market Report show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss how much longer this crypto bear market could possibly last and when we could see some volatility back in the markets.

To kick things off, we break down the latest news in the markets this week:

Bitcoin price edges closer to $20K as ‘way worse’ US data boosts stocks

A relief bounce on risk assets looks in store after Empire State Manufacturing Index numbers for October fall far short of expectations. The numbers fell to -9.1 for October, heavily below the forecast -4.3 and September’s -1.5 reading. Some industry analysts consider this to be way worse than expected, but could this actually cause Bitcoin (BTC) to rally in the near future?

Bitcoin clings to $19K as trader promises capitulation ‘will happen’

Bitcoin stayed rigidly tied to $19,000 into the Oct. 16 weekly close as analysts warned that volatility was long overdue. After United States economic data sparked a series of characteristic fakeout events over the week, Bitcoin returned to its original position and is showing no signs of leaving its established range. When will volatility return to the markets and bring some excitement along with it?

Post-midterm elections dump? Bitcoin will see $12K if this 2018 BTC chart fractal is correct

Bitcoin accumulation during the 2022 bear market looks stronger than in 2018, but macro headwinds could spoil the party this time around. While Bitcoin investors may not consider the United States midterm elections a significant event, an eerie fractal from 2018 may provide a clue to what could happen before the year ends.

Our experts cover these and other developing stories, so make sure you tune in to stay up-to-date on the latest in the world of crypto.

Next up is a segment called “Quick Crypto Tips,” which aims to give newcomers to the crypto industry quick and easy tips to get the most out of their experience. This week’s tip: Relative strength index (RSI)

Market expert Marcel Pechman then carefully examines the BTC and Ether (ETH) markets. Are the current market conditions bullish or bearish? What is the outlook for the next few months? Pechman is here to break it down.

Lastly, we’ve got insights from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, a platform for crypto traders who want to stay one step ahead of the market. Our analysts use Cointelegraph Markets Pro to identify two altcoins that stood out this week, so make sure to tune in to find out.

