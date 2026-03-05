Wheelchair Curling Skip Collinda Joseph Aims to Show That Age Is Only a Number at the Milano-Cortina Games

Age Is Just a Number: Collinda Joseph’s Inspiring Journey to Milano-Cortina Games

Collinda Joseph, the lead for Team Canada’s wheelchair curling squad, is determined to showcase her skills at the upcoming Milano-Cortina Games in 2026, proving that age is merely a number in the realm of competitive sports.

As the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Milano-Cortina approach, Collinda Joseph stands at the forefront of inspiration, challenging the preconceived notions surrounding age in competitive sports. At 48, Collinda, the seasoned lead of Team Canada’s wheelchair curling team, is not simply participating; she is intent on redefining what it means to compete at the highest level. With the Games scheduled to commence on March 6, 2026, Collinda’s story is a testament to resilience, dedication, and the enduring spirit of athletes.

Collinda’s journey into wheelchair curling began over a decade ago, an unexpected path that has since transformed into a powerful mission. Following a life-changing accident, Collinda discovered her passion for the sport, quickly rising through the ranks to become one of the leading players in Canada. As she prepares for the upcoming Games, her dedication to honing her skills is unwavering. "I believe that the experience and mental fortitude that come with age can provide a distinct advantage in sports," she explains. "It’s about strategy, teamwork, and a deep understanding of the game."

Age, often perceived as a limitation in sports, has become an asset for Collinda. With more than a decade of experience under her belt, she is poised to leverage her knowledge and emotional intelligence on the ice, skills that younger athletes may not yet possess. The curling community has begun to notice this shift in perspective. Athletes like Collinda are changing the stigma surrounding age and competition, highlighting that maturity and experience can be vital components for success.

As the Milano-Cortina Games will host athletes from around the globe, Collinda’s participation will be a source of encouragement for many aspiring athletes, particularly those who may feel limited by their age. Her story transcends sports; it’s about perseverance and refusing to be boxed in by societal expectations. "I want to inspire others to chase their dreams, regardless of age," she emphasizes. "Whether you’re 16 or 60, there’s always a chance to compete and excel."

Collinda’s journey has not been without challenges. The path to becoming an elite wheelchair curler is arduous, filled with physical and mental hurdles. Training sessions are intense, with a focus on perfecting technique and teamwork. The emotional demands of competition are also considerable, especially when the world stage is at stake. Yet, these challenges have only strengthened her resolve. "Every throw is a chance to learn and improve," she notes. "I embrace each moment on the ice."

Beyond her personal goals, Collinda aims to amplify the visibility of wheelchair curling as a sport. As athletes gather for the Milano-Cortina Games, the hope is to showcase the incredible talent within the community and gain broader support for the sport. Through media appearances, social initiatives, and collaborations with sports organizations, Collinda is committed to raising awareness about the unique beauty of curling and its accessibility to all.

In recent tournaments leading up to the Paralympics, Collinda has been a force to reckon with, garnering attention for her skill and strategic prowess. Team Canada is widely regarded as a favorite, and much of this can be attributed to Collinda’s leadership on and off the ice. Her ability to encourage her teammates while crafting detailed game strategies is what makes her an invaluable asset to the team.

As the Games draw closer, preparations are ramping up. The Canadian wheelchair curling team is entering the final stages of their training regime, focusing on refining gameplay and perfecting their strategies against international competitors. "We know that teams from other countries are also training hard,” Collinda acknowledges. “But we’re ready to meet the challenge head-on.”

In addition to her on-ice efforts, Collinda is also committed to advocating for inclusivity and support for athletes with disabilities. As she engages in various speaking engagements and community events, she emphasizes the importance of providing opportunities and resources to burgeoning athletes in the disability community. "It’s crucial to ensure that everyone has a chance to participate and thrive in sports," she insists. "Making sports accessible is a personal mission of mine."

With the Milano-Cortina Games fast approaching, the excitement in the curling community is palpable. Collinda Joseph stands not only as a fierce competitor but also as a beacon of hope, showcasing the transformative power of sports. For her, the Games represent not just an opportunity to compete, but a chance to send a powerful message: age truly is just a number.

As this inspiring journey unfolds, sports enthusiasts and casual fans alike will undoubtedly rally behind Collinda Joseph. Her tenacity, skill, and unwavering belief in herself and her team underscore the essential message that passion and hard work can lead to extraordinary feats—regardless of age.

In conclusion, the Milano-Cortina Games will serve as a platform for Collinda to demonstrate her talent while inspiring countless others to pursue their passions without hesitation. As the countdown continues, all eyes will be on this dynamic athlete as she aims for victory and aims to leave her mark on the world of sports. Will age become a factor, or can experience emerge as the ultimate game-changer? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: Collinda Joseph is ready to prove that age is truly just a number.