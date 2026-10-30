What Types of Damages Can You Seek After a Personal Injury?

(STL.News) A personal injury in Phoenix can disrupt your health, work, and daily routine in ways you may not expect. An injury can affect far more than your physical health. Medical bills may start arriving while you are missing work, dealing with pain, or adjusting to changes in your daily routine. If another person caused the injury, you may wonder what losses a personal injury claim can cover.

A Phoenix personal injury lawyer can review the circumstances of your injury and explain which types of damages may apply. Arizona law recognizes both economic and non-economic losses in personal injury matters. The specific damages available depend on the facts of the case, the injuries involved, and the losses you can establish.

Medical and Health Care Expenses

Medical expenses are often the most immediate financial consequence of an injury. Treatment may begin with an emergency room visit, but costs can continue long after the initial incident.

A claim may involve expenses for doctor visits, hospital care, surgery, prescription medication, physical therapy, diagnostic testing, rehabilitation, and other necessary treatment. Arizona law defines costs of health care to include medical, custodial, rehabilitative, and related expenses.

Future medical needs may also matter. A serious injury can require ongoing care, additional procedures, or long-term rehabilitation. Those potential costs may form part of a claim when supported by appropriate evidence.

Lost Income From Missing Work

An injury can make it difficult or impossible to work. Even a short absence can create financial pressure when regular expenses continue.

Lost wages may be considered when an injury prevents someone from working or limits their ability to earn their usual income. Depending on the circumstances, a claim may also involve reduced earning capacity if the injury affects the person’s ability to work in the future.

For example, someone who suffers a serious physical injury may be unable to return to the same occupation. Another person may return to work but require fewer hours or different duties. The financial effect can extend well beyond the first missed paycheck.

Property Damage

Some personal injury incidents also involve damage to personal property. A car accident is an obvious example. A person’s vehicle may require repairs or may be considered a total loss.

Property-related losses can be separate from damages for physical injuries. Records such as repair estimates, photographs, receipts, and valuation information can help establish the financial loss. The exact damages available will depend on what happened and the type of claim involved.

Pain and Physical Suffering

Not every injury-related loss comes with a receipt attached. Physical pain and suffering can also form part of a personal injury claim.

The experience can vary greatly from one person to another. A broken bone, serious burn, spinal injury, or other major injury may involve significant pain during treatment and recovery. Some conditions can also leave lasting discomfort. The severity and duration of the injury can matter when evaluating these losses.

Emotional and Mental Distress

An injury can affect a person’s emotional well-being as well as their physical condition. Someone may experience anxiety, emotional distress, fear, or other psychological effects after a serious incident.

Arizona law recognizes that the effects of an injury can extend beyond visible physical harm. The nature and extent of these effects will depend on the circumstances. The nature and extent of these effects will depend on the circumstances. In some cases, counseling or other mental health treatment may also become part of the medical record.

Loss of Enjoyment of Life

A serious injury may prevent someone from taking part in activities they once enjoyed. A person who regularly played sports, traveled, exercised, or spent time with family may find those activities difficult or impossible after an injury.

This type of loss focuses on how the injury changes everyday life. The impact may be temporary or continue for years, depending on the condition.

A person’s normal routine before the injury can provide useful context. So can information about what they can no longer do, what has become difficult, and whether those limitations are expected to continue.

Future Economic Losses

Some injuries create financial consequences that extend into the future. A person may need ongoing medical care, adaptive equipment, rehabilitation, or other services.

Future losses can also involve reduced earning ability. Arizona law recognizes future economic and non-economic losses in certain personal injury claims and provides for separate findings regarding future health care costs and other economic losses in cases tried under the applicable statutory provisions.

The amount and duration of future losses depend on the evidence in the particular case.

Understanding Your Potential Recovery

There is no standard dollar amount that applies to every personal injury case. Two people can suffer similar injuries yet experience very different financial and personal consequences. Medical treatment, income, daily limitations, pain, emotional effects, and future needs can all provide important context and should be reviewed.

If you are considering a personal injury claim, gathering your records and discussing the circumstances with an attorney can help you understand which damages may apply to your situation. Knowing the categories of potential loss is a useful first step, but the facts of your own injury ultimately determine what you may be able to recover.