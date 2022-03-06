What is the future of gas prices and supply?

Gasoline prices will continue to increase throughout 2022 and potentially face supply issues.

(STL.News) Prices will continue to climb. Supply could become a problem as well comparing gas lines of the President Carter days. It is obvious, and experts have said that it will worsen before it gets better.

Gas and diesel prices affect the price of all goods because it is used to transport goods to the stores. Unfortunately, the government is not being honest about inflation numbers. The only proof you need is to go to the grocery store or buy gasoline.

Washington assumes that Americans are stupid by telling us things that are not true and accepting no responsibility for high prices and now, a war.

GasBuddy is a good tool to find the best prices near you.