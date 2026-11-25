(STL.News) Behind every criminal case that changes hands is a stack of filings, meetings, and phone calls the client never sees. For most people, the answer is much more than they expect, and it starts long before any trial date. The change is in strategy. In communication. In the subtle maneuvering that outsiders rarely see. The rules of the Bexar County and municipal courts in San Antonio govern what that handoff looks like. If you ask, your lawyer can get the full discovery packet. As of January 1, 2014, under Texas’s Michael Morton Act (Code of Criminal Procedure Article 39.14), prosecutors are required to open their files to defense counsel. In San Antonio Municipal Court, pre-trial motions must be filed 14 days before the pretrial or trial date, a deadline a new lawyer has to catch up to.

It’s not about giving a big speech in court. An experienced San Antonio criminal lawyer does mostly paperwork, meetings, and conversations you don’t see. They shape the case before the jury is even chosen. Here are the steps that will take place after you sign that agreement to be represented.

1. How a Criminal Lawyer Makes the Switch Official

And a new lawyer can’t just walk in and start arguing. The handoff is done on paper:

File the notice: Your attorney will file a Notice of Appearance or Motion to Substitute Counsel with the clerk of the court to establish who is in charge for the record.

Get the judge’s sign-off: If everyone agrees to hire a private lawyer, the judge will usually go along with the switch because it’s normal. If the court appoints a public defender or there is a change right before the trial, the judge must agree to it and may hold a short hearing to make sure it won’t slow down the case.

Know who to talk to: A copy is sent to the prosecutor’s office so the state knows who to talk to now.

2. How a Criminal Lawyer Reviews the State’s Evidence

For people who don’t have a lawyer, prosecutors rarely show their full hand. After counsel is on record, that changes. Your lawyer asks your old lawyer for the whole file, which includes police reports, witness statements, body cam video, transcripts, and lab results. He or she then compares this to what the state is willing to give you.

That’s where fresh eyes come in. There’s a new attorney who looks for missed witness interviews, unreviewed digital evidence, or exculpatory material that points to your innocence and was never followed up on. That review, in a DWI case, can include breathalyzer calibration logs, the officer’s certification, little things that routinely make the difference in whether a charge stands.

3. Buying Time and Rebuilding Strategy

Because it takes time to learn about a case that is still going on, your lawyer will likely ask the judge for more time. If the trial is months away, the judge will usually grant the request. If the trial is days away, however, the judge may refuse to protect the docket.

The file is at hand, and the strategy is reviewed. A new lawyer reads the charges through a different lens and may see a Fourth Amendment problem from an illegal search, or a Miranda violation, that the first lawyer never raised. From there, they could withdraw old motions and file new ones to suppress evidence, dismiss counts, or challenge expert testimony.

4. Reopening the Plea Table

Most cases don’t end with a decision, but with a plea deal. This is an important step. Talks with the prosecutor can start up again if they have already started. Your new lawyer can use the relationship he or she has with that office and any holes they have found in the state’s case to do this. With that in mind, you might need to ask for a diversion program, a reduced charge, or deferred adjudication, which keeps your conviction off your record. A nondisclosure petition can often be used to keep the result of the case secret, so no one can see the charge again after probation is over.

5. The Costs and the Friction

There are trade-offs when you change lawyers:

New fees: If you hire a private lawyer, you may have to pay a new deposit or more per hour, and you may not get all of the money you paid the first lawyer back. Potential Lien: An attorney who has not been paid may hold onto the file until the billing issue is resolved. Lost momentum: You may have to start over and re-explain sensitive details, with the timeline starting again as the new lawyer gets up to speed.

That doesn’t mean that switching is wrong. In this case, it means going in with high hopes.

Frequently Asked Questions About Changing Your Criminal Lawyer

Can I change my criminal lawyer before trial?

Generally, you can request a change of counsel, but court approval may be required. Existing deadlines remain in effect unless the court changes them.

Does a new criminal lawyer automatically delay a trial?

No. A new attorney may request additional preparation time, but the court decides whether to grant a continuance.

Can a new attorney review an existing plea offer?

Yes. Defense counsel can review the evidence and discuss available options, but a previous offer may no longer be available and no outcome is guaranteed.

This article provides general information about criminal proceedings in Texas, not legal advice. Procedures vary by court and jurisdiction.

For related coverage from STL.News, read about Missouri DWI suspensions and hearing deadlines. Missouri procedures differ from Texas law.

Conclusion

Before your case goes to court, you and your new criminal defense lawyer have to file paperwork, look over evidence, and make changes to your defense plan. Most of these things happen outside of court. Value isn’t in the entrance itself, but in the new way you’re being charged, the deadlines you meet, and the power you regain. This process is the first thing you need to do to fix your defense if it isn’t working.