What does the Russian price cap sales ban mean for oil markets?

Elena Perova Russia has responded to the G7’s attempt to cap gains from its oil revenues, with a new decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The motion, takes effect between Feb. 1 and July 1, will ban contracts that “directly or indirectly” comply with the $60 price ceiling levied by Ukraine’s Western allies. Fine print: Putin is allowed to carve out exemptions by “granting special permission” in certain circumstances. The decree also falls short of heavier potential countermeasures, like setting a minimum price differential or barring certain countries from purchases. Meanwhile, Russia’s flagship crude, known as the Urals blend, is trading below the $60-a-barrel threshold set by the EU and G7, meaning the cap has yet to apply and most business can proceed without restrictions. Moscow has separately offered large discounts for the main importers of its oil, India and China, which haven’t signed up to the sanctions. Many analysts also note that Russia has enough of a shadow fleet to skirt the sanctions, meaning more shipments will be rerouted, which is already happening across the global crude industry. Market reaction: While headlines were quick to flag a potential disruption, investors are not banking on one – yet. WTI crude futures (CL1:COM) have been unchanged over the last 24 hours at $79 per barrel, while Brent crude (CO1:COM) continues to hover around $84. The bigger story appears to be the full reopening of China and how that oil demand will impact the global economy. ETFs: NYSEARCA:USO, NYSEARCA:UCO, NYSEARCA:BNO, NYSEARCA:SCO, NYSEARCA:USL, NYSEARCA:DBO, NASDAQ:USOI, NYSEARCA:NRGU, BATS:OILK, NYSEARCA:OLEM, NYSEARCA:NRGD, NYSEARCA:USAI