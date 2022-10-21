What Does Market Capitalization Mean in Crypto? – Finextra

Crypto market cap is one of the most important indicators for evaluating and ranking cryptocurrencies. It is because the higher the market cap of a cryptocurrency, the more dominant it is considered to be in the market.

Cryptocurrency market capitalization is an indicator that measures the total value of a cryptocurrency. The stock market cap is calculated by multiplying the share price by times the shares outstanding. Although, the formula of the market cap is always the

same: multiply the price by the number of circulating coins.

Knowing the cryptocurrency market cap might be useful to know the scope or potential of a certain token. Although, it shouldn’t be as big factor in your investment decisions as it might be in the stock market. While the crypto market cap does indicate some

level of legitimacy, it is only one measure to analyze the prospects of a project.

Why is market cap important?

The market cap gives investors an idea of ??where the project is at right now and how well it is performing.

First of all, the Market cap allows you to compare the total value of one cryptocurrency with another so you can make more informed investment decisions. It can indicate not only whether it is safe to buy, compared to others but also the growth potential

of a cryptocurrency.

Market cap can also reveal trends. When a group of cryptos related to decentralized finance applications begins rising or falling in market cap rankings it might be a sign that the market segment is attracting or losing investors.

How Does Market Capitalization Affect cryptocurrencies?

Market cap is a primary measure of the total value. When altcoins have a high market cap, people might see them as more reliable and trustworthy. At the same time, when they have a low market cap they are seen as speculative, new, and less reliable cryptocurrencies.

Of course, a large market cap gives you more confidence and is good for the individual cryptocurrency. Although, sometimes small market cap coins are better for investors. It is because these coins have moved space for growth.

As with many things in crypto, while the crypto market cap does indicate some level of legitimacy, it is only one measure to analyze the prospects. There is no singular indicator, technique, or method that can predict the market’s direction. Conducting more

thorough research into digital assets is the wiser course.





