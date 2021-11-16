19.7 C
West Virginia Governor invites people to submit photos

By Maryam Shah
Governor and First Lady Justice invite West Virginians to submit photos for 2021 military and first responder recognition trees

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) Governor Jim Justice and First Cathy Justice invite all West Virginians to honor members of the United States Military and First Responders, by submitting photos to be showcased on two recognition trees that will be displayed during the upcoming holiday season.

This year’s recognition trees will be located in the west rotunda of the main Capitol building in Charleston, along with a third tree decorated by Gold Star Mothers and families to honor their loved ones whose lives were sacrificed while serving our country.

“Having these special Christmas trees in our Capitol is just a small way we can show West Virginians serving in uniform including our military and first responders just how much we appreciate them during the holiday season,” First Lady Cathy Justice said.

All photos, along with the submission form and tag, must be received no later than Monday, November 29, 2021.
Photos may be submitted via email or mail.

Email:
first.lady@wv.gov

Mail:
ATTN: Katie Morris
West Virginia Governor’s Mansion
1716 Kanawha Boulevard East
Charleston, WV 25305

Please submit photocopies. Submitted photos will not be returned.

The military recognition form and tag can be downloaded here.
The first responder recognition form and tag can be downloaded here.

Maryam Shah
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

