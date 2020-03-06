West Virginia Gov. Justice urges full funding for foster care

(STL.News) – Gov. Jim Justice released the following statement today:

“With dollars available, our foster kids deserve full funding and I’m very proud of the Legislature for working with me so that this will be accomplished. Together, we are on the doorstep of passing the most family-friendly budget in the history of our great state. A special thanks to all those in the Legislature for working with me in passing my Family-First initiative!”

The principle foundations of Gov. Justice’s Family-First initiative are the following:

Second Mountaineer Challenge Academy – Montgomery

Communities In Schools expansion to additional counties

Senior Services – hot meals and transportation

Food banks – full funding

Jim’s Dream – Jobs and Hope Program

Dept. of Education food Backpack Program

Full elimination of IDD waiver waitlist

Foster kids- full funding​

