West Virginia Gov. Justice urges full funding for foster care

(STL.News) – Gov. Jim Justice released the following statement today:
“With dollars available, our foster kids deserve full funding and I’m very proud of the Legislature for working with me so that this will be accomplished. Together, we are on the doorstep of passing the most family-friendly budget in the history of our great state. A special thanks to all those in the Legislature for working with me in passing my Family-First initiative!”
The principle foundations of Gov. Justice’s Family-First initiative are the following:
- Second Mountaineer Challenge Academy – Montgomery
- Communities In Schools expansion to additional counties
- Senior Services – hot meals and transportation
- Food banks – full funding
- Jim’s Dream – Jobs and Hope Program
- Dept. of Education food Backpack Program
- Full elimination of IDD waiver waitlist
- Foster kids- full funding