Wes Streeting sings ‘I’m loving Starmer instead’ as Labour holds raucous end of conference party

L abour’s Shadow Cabinet ministers ended this year’s party conference on a high note with a karaoke party at the Liverpool docks.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner belted out a version of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” with Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Ashworth at the Daily Mirror‘s infamous conference event on Tuesday night.

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting also took to the stage, leading the crowd in a rendition of Robbie Williams’ Angels and changing the lyrics to “I’m loving Starmer instead”.

The Ilford North MP was also joined by Shadow Levelling Up Secretary Lisa Nandy to sing Bon Jovi’s Livin’ on a Prayer.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer did not take to the stage to sing, but did address guests who braved the cold and rainy weather to pack into the Revolucion De Cuba bar.

Sir Keir told the crowd: “The Labour party is confident. The Labour Party is being looked to for answers to the challenges that face the country.

“What a contrast to what happened at last Friday’s [mini budget announcement] and what we have been saying at this conference.”