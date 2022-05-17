Wendy Sherman’s Meeting with Scottish First Minister

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Scottish First Minister Sturgeon

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sherman and First Minister Sturgeon discussed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine and the humanitarian and refugee crisis it has spread across Europe. Deputy Secretary Sherman also thanked Sturgeon for Scotland’s support of COP-26 and the ambitious, historic results the international community achieved in Glasgow to address the global climate crisis.