Wendy Sherman’s Meeting with NATO PR

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with NATO Permanent Representatives

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today in Brussels with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoan? and NATO Permanent Representatives. Deputy Secretary Sherman discussed continued strong coordination at NATO to ensure robust deterrence and defense, and shared U.S. priorities for NATO’s next Strategic Concept, which will make clear that NATO is stronger and more united than ever. She noted U.S. concerns about the PRC’s support for Russia’s aggression, including through its amplification of Russian disinformation about NATO and Russia’s war in Ukraine, and called for continued strong Transatlantic coordination to defend the rules-based international order.