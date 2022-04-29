Wendy Sherman’s Meeting with Irish Foreign Minister

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Irish Foreign Minister Coveney

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney yesterday in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Coveney reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Moscow’s war of choice. They discussed the need to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and to increase pressure on the Kremlin. Deputy Secretary Sherman reiterated U.S. support for the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. The two also discussed Ireland’s important role as an elected member of the UN Security Council and other shared foreign policy priorities.