Wendy Sherman’s Meeting with Belgian Secretary General

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Belgian Secretary General Gentzis

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Belgian Secretary General Theodora Gentzis today in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Secretary General Gentzis discussed the importance of close cooperation to support Ukraine in defending itself against Russia’s unjustified aggression, including continuing our joint efforts to provide Ukraine with security assistance and impose economic costs on Russia. The Deputy Secretary applauded Belgium’s recent commitment to spend two percent of GDP on defense by 2035 and underscored the importance of the ratification and implementation of Belgium’s investment screening law to protect Belgium’s national security interests.