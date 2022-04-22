Wendy Sherman’s Call with French, German, UK Counterparts

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with French, German, Italian, and UK Counterparts

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke yesterday with French MFA Secretary General Francois Delattre, German MFA State Secretary Andreas Michaelis, Italian MFA Secretary General Ettore Sequi, and UK Minister of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly. Deputy Secretary Sherman condemned Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war of choice against Ukraine and its brutal tactics, including egregious atrocities. The participants discussed the importance of providing further military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and to assist the millions who have been forced to leave their homes. They also discussed the imposition of additional sanctions and other economic measures to hold the Russian Federation accountable. All expressed concern over food security due to Russia’s war and pledged to work together to find solutions.