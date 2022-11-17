We have advised clients to book profits and stay light till 18,500 is taken out decisively: Rahul Sharma

“We had a gap up on Friday last week and that gap got built around 18,000. So there is a 400 point correction in the overall scheme of things. The chart will only become more robust and we should see more upside in the coming few weeks. As of now, we have advised our clients to book profits and stay light unless and until 18,500 is taken out decisively,” says Rahul Sharma, Director, JM Financial Services.

For the last two days we are seeing subdued sessions in the market. Is what we are seeing coming in? Going forward, how are you reading the markets? Will it be subdued range-bound moves now?

Yes, it has been a lacklustre session for Nifty but after such a humongous move of around 300 points on the Nifty, a bit of consolidation cooling off is quite possible. The way data is shaping up, today it seems like markets are preparing for a breakout or like a big move hopefully today-tomorrow.

In terms of a correction – we had a gap up on Friday last week and that gap got built around 18,000. So there is a 400 point correction in the overall scheme of things. The chart will only become more robust and we should see more upside in the coming few weeks. As of now, we have advised our clients to book profits and stay light unless and until 18,500 is taken out decisively.

For the day, you could look at initiating a long triangle for the Nifty. It is a hero or zero kind of a trade. Look to buy the 18,400 calls and 18,300 puts’ together the total combined premium is around Rs 20-Rs 21. We should see a bit of movement around 3 o’clock today. If that happens, we should see an expiry either in the range of 18,450 or in case 18,300 breaks, we should see another slide of 70-80 points from there.

As a strategy I think long strangle suits, it is more of a high-risk high-return kind of a strategy which can be done for the day and overall we are expecting a bit of a cool off to happen in the Nifty and around 18,000 we will be buyers again in the Nifty.

« Back to recommendation stories

In terms of stock specific ideas, where are you seeing the leadership come by? Is it still going to be the banking names? Autos have been on the back foot for a while. Is that also a trend which is likely to continue?

Yes, banking is definitely one sector where profit booking should be done. In fact, the Bank Nifty put call ratio has gone up to one month highs above 1.4 yesterday. Briefly it was at 1.45 as well. It is time to be fearful now that everybody is greedy about this index.

My sense is banks should see a correction. I think 2,000-2,500 points on the Bank Nifty can easily be taken off in the next 8 to 10 trading sessions. If things shape up the way we are seeing them happen and as far as sectors are concerned, IT is one sector where relatively things are improving for the good and we believe that from a positional perspective. There are good bargains to be had in the IT space.

Auto is another sector where trading can be done in the short term. Net-net, we believe that it is a strong profit booking call at least from the banks. It is definitely quite overheated in the short term and a bit of correction here should only make things even better in the coming few days.

Do you want to recommend any stocks?

Yes, we are pretty bullish on . This stock has been consolidating since April. In fact, a cup and handle formation is seen on the weekly and the daily charts the breakout of which is placed around 1,800. My sense is that the stock has moved in a big way. Wherever there has been a delta shift in the total open interest.

In fact, in the last four trading sessions, around 15% OI additions has been seen in the stock so clearly there are green shoots of a big institutional interest slowly gradually creeping into the stock and we believe this stock can be bought for a positional perspective for around 10% to 12% upside from current levels. Keep a stop placed at Rs 1,628 and Rs 1,900 and above is where we are seeing the stock in the next one month or so.

