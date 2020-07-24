Wayne County, Allison Quinland Wins $200,000 in Michigan Lottery

Michigan (STL.News) Trying a new Michigan Lottery machine led to a Wayne County woman winning a $200,000 Powerball prize.

Allison Quinland, of Inkster, matched four of the white balls and the Powerball – 02-08-18-21-23 PB: 16 – in the May 23 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Powerplay, her prize was multiplied by four for a $200,000 prize. She bought her winning ticket at the CVS Pharmacy, located at 27365 Cherry Hill Road in Inkster.

“I stopped at the CVS and they had gotten a new Lottery machine,” said the 52-year-old Quinland. “Something in my gut told me to give it a try.”

When Quinland checked her tickets, she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“I screamed: ‘This can’t be true!’ It’s such an incredible feeling to win. It’s life changing.”

Quinland visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to do something nice for herself, and then save the remainder.

“Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com. A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.

