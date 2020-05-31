Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Request Public Help, Offers Video and Award

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division, Physical and Sexual Abuse Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Second Degree Child Sex Abuse offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the 3600 Block of Hayes Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:45 am, the suspect approached a juvenile female at the listed location and inappropriately touched her. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a juvenile black male with a heavy build and a dark skin complexion. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, ripped jean shorts, and black or green Nike Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

