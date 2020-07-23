General

Washington DC Metropolitan Police Made Arrest in Weapon Offense

07/23/2020
Washington, DC (STL.News)  Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, July 6, 2020, in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 1:15 pm, the suspect and victims were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location.  The suspect brandished a knife threatened to stab the victims.  The suspect then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

