Washington DC Metropolitan Police Made Arrest in Weapon Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, July 6, 2020, in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 1:15 pm, the suspect and victims were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife threatened to stab the victims. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

