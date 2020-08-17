Washington DC Metropolitan Police Investigating Homicide at 500 Block I Street

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in the 500 block of I Street, Northeast.

At approximately 5:35 pm, members of the First and Fifth Districts responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 31 year-old Arvel Wills, of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

