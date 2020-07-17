Washington DC Metropolitan Police Investigating Homicide 400 Block of 33rd St.

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in the 400 block of 33rd Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:11 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, inside a residential building, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where after all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.

