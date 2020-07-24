Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Kenneth Wayne Stewart in Homicide

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 8:03 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims, both inside of a vehicle. One victim was located unconscious. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. The second victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated on scene.

The decedent has been identified as 54 year-old Courtney Jones, of Hartford, CT.

On Thursday, July 23, 2020, 58 year-old Kenneth Wayne Stewart, of No Fixed Address, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder While Armed. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was a result of a dispute amongst known parties.

