Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Jaamil Hipps in Homicide of Sa’id Grey

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made in reference to a fatal stabbing that occurred on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, inside of a residential building, in the 1300 block of Missouri Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 12:46 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, inside of the hallway of a residential building, suffering from stab wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 40 year-old Sa’id Grey, of Northwest, DC.

On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 43 year-old Jaamil Hipps, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. Investigation by the detectives revealed that this offense was the result of a dispute between known parties. At the time of his arrest, Hipps was under supervision by the Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency for the District of Columbia. He has prior arrests for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Aggravated Assault while Armed and Assault with Intent to Kill.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE