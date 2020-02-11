Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Announce the Arrest of Juvon Searles for Murder of Paul Williams, Jr.

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the DC Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in the 800 block of R Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:16 pm, members of the Third District responded to the report of sounds of gunshots at the listed location. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life threating injuries. After all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 46 year-old Paul Williams, Jr., of Southeast, DC.

On Monday, February 10, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 38 year-old Juvon Searles, of no fixed address, was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

We would like to thank local area law enforcement partners, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Washington Field Office and the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in bringing this case to closure.