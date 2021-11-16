Washington: Cascadia Innovation Corridor Conference

Olympia, WA (STL.News) Gov. Jay Inslee joined leaders from British Columbia and Oregon today to announce partnerships to promote business expansion, collaboration and sustainability.

As part of the Cascadia Innovation Corridor Conference, Inslee along with Gov. Kate Brown and Premier John Horgan, signed a memorandum of understanding to establish ultra-high-speed transportation as a priority in the region.

“The Cascadia Innovation Corridor reflects our shared belief that regional challenges and opportunities require regional solutions. We know that exchanging ideas and entrepreneurship across borders will build our economies and improve our quality of life in Washington state, British Columbia, and Oregon,” Inslee said. “We intend to do just that with the memorandum of understanding that we signed earlier today. We will coordinate with our partners on pursuing federal funding for high-speed rail and engage communities throughout our region.”