19.7 C
New York
Thursday, November 18, 2021
spot_img
HomePolitics
Politics

Washington: Cascadia Innovation Corridor Conference

By Maryam Shah
0
86
Washington: Cascadia Innovation Corridor Conference

Olympia, WA (STL.News) Gov. Jay Inslee joined leaders from British Columbia and Oregon today to announce partnerships to promote business expansion, collaboration and sustainability.

As part of the Cascadia Innovation Corridor Conference, Inslee along with Gov. Kate Brown and Premier John Horgan, signed a memorandum of understanding to establish ultra-high-speed transportation as a priority in the region.

“The Cascadia Innovation Corridor reflects our shared belief that regional challenges and opportunities require regional solutions.  We know that exchanging ideas and entrepreneurship across borders will build our economies and improve our quality of life in Washington state, British Columbia, and Oregon,” Inslee said.  “We intend to do just that with the memorandum of understanding that we signed earlier today.  We will coordinate with our partners on pursuing federal funding for high-speed rail and engage communities throughout our region.”

Previous articleVirginia: Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods Establishing in Warren County
Next articleWest Virginia Governor invites people to submit photos
Maryam Shah
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

7,568FansLike
12,785FollowersFollow
17,266FollowersFollow

Latest Articles

Load more

Our primary objectives are to provide unbiased and timely news stories that we obtain directly from sources. Therefore, we publish news supplied from sources that we believe to be reliable. However, we are NOT journalists and have NOT independently verified the content. Consequently, we recommend that you verify the information contained within.

Contact us: Marty@STLMedia.Agency

© Copyright - STL.News >> States Top Leading News