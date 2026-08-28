Walmart to Pay $50 Million in Opioid Settlement

WASHINGTON, DC – August 28, 2026 (STL.News) Walmart Inc. has agreed to pay $50 million to resolve federal allegations that its pharmacies illegally filled thousands of invalid prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances, bringing a major Justice Department case against the nation’s largest retailer toward a conclusion.

The U.S. Department of Justice, working with the Drug Enforcement Administration, announced the settlement Friday. Federal officials alleged Walmart pharmacies violated the Controlled Substances Act by dispensing prescriptions that should not have been filled.

The settlement does not constitute an admission of liability by Walmart. The Justice Department said the claims resolved by the agreement are allegations and that no liability has been determined.

The case dates to December 2020, when the federal government sued Walmart over its handling of controlled-substance prescriptions. The complaint was amended in 2022 and filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware.

In addition to paying $50 million, Walmart has entered into an agreement with the DEA that requires additional measures designed to identify potentially illegal prescribing and dispensing of controlled substances.

DOJ Alleges Thousands of Invalid Prescriptions

The Justice Department alleged that Walmart filled invalid prescriptions through actions involving both pharmacists and members of the company’s compliance operation.

According to the government, the alleged conduct stretched back to at least June 26, 2013.

Federal officials alleged that some members of Walmart’s compliance team knew certain medical providers were operating what authorities characterized as “pill mills” but that prescriptions written by those providers continued to be filled.

A pill mill generally refers to a medical practice or prescriber alleged to be providing controlled-substance prescriptions without a legitimate medical purpose or outside accepted professional practice.

The government’s case also focused on information allegedly supplied by Walmart pharmacists themselves.

According to DOJ, pharmacists reported potentially problematic prescribers and prescriptions to Walmart’s corporate compliance team through thousands of refusal-to-fill forms. Prosecutors alleged that despite those warnings, the company’s compliance operation prioritized other objectives instead of adequately addressing Controlled Substances Act compliance concerns.

The Justice Department cited an internal email from a compliance director in its allegations. The email suggested that increasing sales and patient awareness was viewed as a better use of management personnel’s time than analyzing refusal-to-fill reports.

Those allegations were among the central issues in the federal government’s long-running case.

Pharmacists Allegedly Encountered Prescription Red Flags

The federal allegations were not limited to Walmart’s corporate compliance operation.

DOJ also alleged that some Walmart pharmacists filled prescriptions despite knowing they were invalid.

Federal officials identified several types of alleged warning signs.

Those included prescriptions originating from prescribers already suspected of operating pill mills, dangerous combinations of opioids, combinations of opioids with other drugs, repeated prescriptions for high doses of commonly abused opioids, and repeated requests to refill controlled substances earlier than scheduled.

Pharmacies dispensing controlled substances operate under federal requirements established by the Controlled Substances Act and related regulations. The Walmart litigation raised significant questions about the responsibilities of large pharmacy operators when individual pharmacists report potentially suspicious prescribing activity.

The Justice Department’s case was particularly significant because of Walmart’s enormous national retail footprint and the number of communities its pharmacies serve.

Walmart and DEA Agree to New Safeguards

The settlement extends beyond Walmart’s $50 million payment.

Walmart has entered into a memorandum of agreement with the DEA covering the company’s future obligations when dispensing controlled substances.

Under the agreement, Walmart must establish a hotline allowing employees and patients to report suspected illegal dispensing of controlled substances.

The retailer must also proactively monitor dispensing patterns across its pharmacies to identify and address potentially unlawful activity.

A third major provision requires Walmart to establish a process for evaluating prescribers suspected of illegal prescribing.

Those requirements indicate that the settlement is intended not only to resolve past allegations but also to establish additional mechanisms for identifying suspicious activity in the future.

The monitoring requirement could be particularly important for a pharmacy operation the size of Walmart’s because patterns that may not be obvious when reviewing individual prescriptions can potentially become more apparent when dispensing information is examined across pharmacies, prescribers and geographic areas.

Walmart Responds to Settlement

Walmart welcomed the resolution.

“We are pleased to resolve this matter,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement reported by Reuters, adding that the company would continue supporting its pharmacists and their patient-care work.

Reuters reported that Walmart did not admit liability and described the $50 million settlement amount as “immaterial” in a regulatory filing. The company reported $11.7 billion in net income during the six months ended July 31, according to Reuters.

The $50 million payment is also considerably smaller than the potential civil penalties discussed when the federal government originally brought its case.

When the Justice Department filed the lawsuit in 2020, Walmart potentially faced billions of dollars in civil penalties if the government prevailed on its allegations.

The Justice Department filed its original complaint against Walmart on December 22, 2020.

The litigation became one of the federal government’s most significant opioid-related cases involving a single corporate defendant.

The government’s allegations covered Walmart’s role as both a pharmacy operator and, historically, a distributor of controlled substances to its pharmacies.

The case did not proceed unchanged, however.

In March 2024, U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly narrowed the government’s lawsuit. According to Reuters, the judge dismissed claims alleging Walmart failed to report suspicious prescriptions to the DEA and claims that pharmacists failed to document prescription red flags.

Other claims survived, including allegations that pharmacists or compliance personnel allegedly knew prescriptions were invalid.

A joint stipulation seeking dismissal of the litigation was filed Thursday in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, Reuters reported.

The Justice Department formally announced the $50 million settlement Friday.

Walmart Previously Reached Multibillion-Dollar Settlement

The current federal settlement is separate from Walmart’s previous agreements resolving opioid-related claims brought by states, local governments and other jurisdictions.

In 2022, Walmart announced a nationwide framework to resolve numerous opioid lawsuits. Reuters reported that the company agreed to pay approximately $3.1 billion to settle thousands of cases brought by state and local governments.

Walmart’s own securities filings provide additional context.

The company disclosed that it entered settlement agreements involving all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, three U.S. territories, the vast majority of eligible political subdivisions and federally recognized Native American tribes.

Walmart reported accruing approximately $3.3 billion in fiscal 2023 for those settlements, including funds intended for remediation of alleged harms, attorneys’ fees and other costs. As of January 31, 2025, the company’s filing said it had paid the accrued liability.

Those agreements were separate from the Justice Department litigation resolved by Friday’s announcement.

Opioid Litigation Has Reached Across the Industry

Walmart has been one of numerous major corporations targeted in litigation arising from the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors and pharmacy chains have collectively faced years of lawsuits and government enforcement actions alleging that their business practices contributed to excessive opioid distribution or failed to identify suspicious activity adequately.

CVS and Walgreens have also entered major settlements involving opioid-related claims, while pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors have faced separate civil and criminal proceedings.

The Walmart federal case nevertheless stood apart because the Justice Department directly alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act involving the dispensing of prescriptions at retail pharmacies.

An earlier Justice Department description of the case said the government’s 2020 complaint alleged hundreds of thousands of Controlled Substances Act violations involving Walmart’s dispensing and distribution operations.

Friday’s settlement resolves the federal allegations for $50 million while establishing additional compliance obligations through Walmart’s agreement with the DEA.

Justice Department Emphasizes Pharmacy Accountability

Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said the settlement demonstrates the Justice Department’s commitment to enforcing laws governing companies that dispense controlled substances.

Woodward said federal controlled-substance laws are intended to promote responsibility and accountability and protect Americans, adding that pharmacies’ compliance obligations must not be subordinated to potential profits.

Attorneys from the Justice Department’s Civil Division Enforcement & Affirmative Litigation Branch and several U.S. attorneys’ offices handled the case.

According to DOJ, participating federal prosecutors and attorneys represented the District of Delaware, Eastern District of North Carolina, Middle District of Florida and Eastern District of New York.

The involvement of multiple federal offices reflects the nationwide scope of the allegations and Walmart’s pharmacy operations.

What the Settlement Means Going Forward

For Walmart, the settlement removes a significant federal opioid case that had remained unresolved for nearly six years.

The $50 million financial payment represents only one component of the resolution.

The DEA agreement creates ongoing compliance responsibilities that could more directly affect Walmart’s pharmacy operations.

The hotline requirement gives employees and patients a specific mechanism for reporting suspected unlawful controlled-substance dispensing. Proactive monitoring requires Walmart to look for potentially problematic dispensing patterns rather than relying solely on reports generated at individual pharmacies.

The prescriber-review requirement adds another layer by requiring a formal process for evaluating providers suspected of inappropriate or illegal prescribing.

Together, those measures illustrate how federal opioid enforcement has increasingly moved beyond financial settlements toward compliance systems intended to identify problematic prescribing and dispensing before patterns become more widespread.

The resolution also underscores the responsibility placed on pharmacies under federal controlled-substance laws. Pharmacists are not required to dispense a prescription simply because an authorized prescriber wrote it. Controlled-substance prescriptions must satisfy federal requirements, and pharmacists and pharmacies can face legal consequences when prescriptions are not issued for legitimate medical purposes or otherwise fail to comply with applicable law.

For major pharmacy operators, the challenge extends beyond decisions made at an individual pharmacy counter. Corporate compliance systems must be able to receive, evaluate, and respond to warning signs reported by pharmacists across large networks.

That issue was central to the government’s allegations against Walmart.

The Justice Department alleged that pharmacists submitted thousands of reports about prescriptions they refused to fill, yet federal officials contended the company’s compliance operation did not use the information adequately.

Walmart did not admit those allegations as part of the settlement.

The company will pay $50 million and operate under the additional DEA requirements while ending a federal lawsuit that began in 2020.

The Justice Department’s final statement makes an important distinction in reporting the resolution: the claims covered by the settlement are allegations only, and no liability has been determined.

Disclaimer: This report summarizes allegations, court proceedings, government statements, and a civil settlement. Walmart has not admitted liability in connection with the allegations resolved by the settlement, and the Justice Department states that no determination of liability has been made.