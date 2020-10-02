Volusia County Man Chad Fennell Claims $1 Million in Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Chad Fennell, 31, of Oak Hill, claimed the first $1 million top prize from the BONUS TRIPLE MATCH Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $875,000.00

Fennell purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 807 Indian River Boulevard in Edgewater. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE