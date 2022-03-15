Virginia Governor Youngkin – Pyle to Open Three Centers

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Supply Chain Solutions Company to Open Three Service Centers in Virginia, Creating 75 Jobs

A. Duie Pyle to establish cross-dock service centers in the Cities of Manassas, Richmond, and Roanoke

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, will establish three cross-dock service centers in the Cities of Manassas, Richmond and Roanoke, creating a total of 75 new jobs in the Commonwealth.

Pyle’s Manassas facility located at 10461 Colonel Court will have 30 doors and create 30 new jobs.

The Richmond operation located at 3609 East Belt Boulevard will have 50 doors and create 25 new jobs.

The Roanoke facility at 3348 Salem Turnpike Northwest will have 16 doors and create 20 new jobs.

“Global supply chains are experiencing unprecedented pressure and we are pleased that A. Duie Pyle will take advantage of Virginia’s infrastructure and transportation network as a vital provider of supply chain solutions,” said Governor Youngkin. “Manassas, Richmond and Roanoke all offer key logistics assets, and we welcome Pyle’s new operations that will create a total of 75 jobs across the Commonwealth.”

“A. Duie Pyle’s new facilities will be a substantial addition to Virginia’s diverse logistics sector and bring valuable jobs and an economic boost to three cities,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Securing a project that spans several regions of the Commonwealth says a great deal about our strategic location, competitive operating costs and top-notch workforce, and we look forward to partnering with Pyle.”

“With a long history of providing our customers throughout the Northeast with premier transportation and logistics services, expanding our footprint with three new facilities across the Commonwealth of Virginia has positioned us to directly reach key metropolitan areas along the Eastern Seaboard,” said Peter Latta, Chairman and CEO of A. Duie Pyle.

“This strategic expansion enables us to improve shipping and schedules, while strengthening our overnight delivery capabilities to neighboring states. We are also excited about contributing to economic growth and creating new career opportunities in each of the three cities and to the great Commonwealth of Virginia overall.”

“Manassas is a regional employment center with a diverse economy and an even more diverse population,” said Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger. “We welcome the investments by companies like A. Duie Pyle that create well-paying jobs in traditional industries. It is these jobs which enable many of our residents to support their families and realize their dreams.”

“Reliable transportation and distribution logistics are more important than ever to the success of our economy, and good jobs are vital to the success of our residents,” said Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney. “We’re grateful to A. Duie Pyle for investing in Richmond and welcome this family-owned, industry leader to our city.”

“The City of Roanoke appreciates A. Duie Pyle’s significant new investment in our city,” said Roanoke Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Sr. “For 98 years, this reputable, family-owned company has provided significant services in the transportation and logistics arena, and we welcome them to our great city. The new jobs created by this expansion demonstrate a continuing commitment by this company to the Commonwealth of Virginia and will be a great boost to the Roanoke economy.”

“The Greater Richmond Partnership welcomes A. Duie Pyle to the robust supply chain and logistics community in the region,” said Jennifer Wakefield, President and CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership. “As a community that prides itself on ESG factors, we’re thrilled to welcome such a leader in sustainable supply chain practices.”

“I am excited to welcome A. Duie Pyle to the Roanoke Region,” said John Hull, Executive Director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership. “With a strategic location on the Interstate 81 corridor, the Roanoke Region is primed for investment from companies seeking a location with strong market access. Investment from A. Duie Pyle is both a testament and a complement to the region’s logistical advantages.”

“I’m thrilled to see the partnerships between the City of Manassas and the private sector continue to strengthen our local economy,” said Senator Jeremy S. McPike. “I look forward to working with A. Duie Pyle as we continue to close the gap in the supply chain shortage, create lasting jobs in the Greater Manassas area, and continue building on Virginia’s incredible economy.”

“As a Delegate who is passionate about creating jobs and an economy that works for everyone,

I am excited to welcome A. Duie Pyle to the City of Manassas with its enterprise supply chain solution business model and technology,” said Delegate Michelle L. Maldonado. “It will bring jobs to our constituents and efficiency to transportation and distribution services available in our community. This project is an excellent way to collaborate at both the state and local levels and encourage industry growth through job creation. I thank A. Duie Pyle for its investment in our people and Commonwealth!”

“At a time when we see all too clearly the consequences of failures in supply chain management, I am thrilled to hear that A. Duie Pyle will be making this investment in Virginia,” said Senator Joseph Morrissey. “These are exactly the sort of well-paid jobs that I am fighting to bring to Richmond. I am pleased to see more and more companies taking advantage of the city’s skilled workforce.”

“I’m so pleased that A. Duie Pyle has chosen to open three sites in Virginia, creating job opportunities for Virginians,” said Delegate Betsy Carr. “Virginia has frequently been ranked as the No.1 state to do business and this is one more example. I thank Pyle for its smart decision to come here, and I commit to continuing to work hard to bring new, good-paying jobs for Virginians.”

“I am happy to welcome A. Duie Pyle to Roanoke, the Gateway to Southwest Virginia,” said Senator John Edwards. “Building a 21st-century supply chain is vital to the future economic success of our nation and our Commonwealth. The City of Roanoke has a long history as a transportation hub, connecting the Northeast Corridor to points south and west, and investments such as this show the future will run through Roanoke as well.”

“We are excited to welcome A. Duie Pyle, a supply chain solutions company, to the Roanoke Valley,” said Delegate Sam Rasoul. “As our economy grows in the coming months, these jobs come at a good time to uplift workers. I look forward to seeing the employees flourish in Roanoke with good-paying and well-benefited jobs.”

Based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned-and-operated business for almost 98 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 27 less-than-truckload (LTL) service centers and 16 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region, which includes the company’s expansion into the Commonwealth of Virginia. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, dedicated fleet operations, warehousing and distribution services through 3.5 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its brokerage solutions.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Manassas, the City of Richmond, the City of Roanoke, the Greater Richmond Partnership, and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, for the City of Richmond location.