Virginia Beach Man Convicted for Dealing Illegal Machine Guns

NORFOLK, Va. – A federal jury convicted a Virginia Beach man Friday on charges of possessing and selling unregistered machineguns.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, between approximately October 2021 and April 2022, Patrick Tate Adamiak, 28, was obtaining illegal machine guns that were not registered and he was selling these machine guns online. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) purchased eight machine guns from him through a confidential source. They then executed a search warrant at Adamiak’s residence and recovered 25 additional unregistered machineguns. A search warrant at his residence found that Adamiak was in possession of two grenade launchers and two antitank missile launchers. Adamiak is a Master at Arms in the U.S. Navy.

Adamiak was convicted of receiving, possessing, and transferring unregistered machineguns, and possession of four destructive devices, to include two grenade launchers and two antitank missile launchers. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 31, 2023. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each of the five counts of conviction. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Charlie J. Patterson, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Washington Field Division, made the announcement after U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen accepted the verdict.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Muhr and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Victoria Liu is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia or on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:22-cr-47.