Victoria Nuland’s Travel to Japan & ROK

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland’s Travel to Japan and the Republic of Korea

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will travel to Tokyo, Japan, and Seoul, Republic of Korea (ROK) on July 25-28. In both countries, she will meet counterparts from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other government agencies to coordinate on regional and global issues, including economic security, food security, Russia’s war against Ukraine, and the threat to regional stability posed by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.