Vice Mayor: Vacancy Notice in Metropolitan Nashville Board of Education

Nashville, Tennessee (STL.News) Notice is hereby given of a vacancy on the Metropolitan Nashville Board of Education which, pursuant to state law, is to be filled by the Metropolitan Council. This vacancy is the result of the untimely death of School Board Chair Anna Shepherd on Monday, June 8, 2020. Ms. Shepherd represented School District 4. Pursuant to state law, the individual selected to fill this vacancy will serve until a successor can be elected at the November 3, 2020 general election. Ms. Shepherd’s term is set to expire on August 31, 2022. Nominees must reside in School District 4.

The procedure for filling this vacancy is set forth in Council Rule Number 49. The timeframe for this process will be as follows:

This vacancy shall officially be announced at the June 16, 2020 Council meeting.

All members of the Council as well as members of the public, including candidates themselves, may nominate a person to fill the vacant seats. All nominations shall be in writing and filed with the Metropolitan Clerk not later than 4:00 p.m. one week following the June 16, 2020 Council meeting (June 23, 2020). Any nominee who fails to complete the required questionnaire to the Metropolitan Clerk within three (3) business days after the candidate’s nomination shall result in the candidate’s nomination being automatically withdrawn. Nominees will be announced at the July 7, 2020 Council meeting.

Nominees will be notified to meet with the Council’s Rules, Confirmations, and Public Elections Committee on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, and an election to fill the seat will be conducted at the Council meeting on that evening. Any nominee who fails to appear before the Rules Committee on July 21 shall be deemed to have withdrawn his/her name from nomination.

Should you have any questions regarding the procedure for filling these vacancies, please contact Council Director Jon Cooper.

