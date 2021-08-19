Vermont Governor: School-based Vaccination Clinics

Montpelier, VT (STL.News) Governor Phil Scott announced a series of vaccination clinics that will be open at schools across Vermont this week for anyone ages 12 or older. You can just walk-in or visit www.healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment. You can also call 855-722-7878.

Governor Scott and health officials encourage everyone ages 12 to 17 to get vaccinated. “The more students, parents and school employees we have vaccinated, the stronger position schools will be in to minimize disruption and have a healthy and successful in-person school year for our kids,” said Governor Scott.

Below is a list of the school-based vaccination sites available for the remainder of this week. These school clinics will not offer a third dose for those immunocompromised Vermonters who are now eligible for an additional dose. The State will release additional information on clinics with those additional shots later today.

Thursday, August 19

Essex High School, 2 Educational Drive, Essex Junction

Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Road, Rutland

Friday, August 20

Mt. Abraham Union High School, 220 Airport Drive, Bristol

Bellows Falls Union High School, 406 High School Road, Bellows Falls

More ways to get your free vaccine:

Make an appointment for a free vaccine

You can also walk-in at CVS, Hannaford Food and Drug, Walmart, Walgreens, Price Chopper/Market 32, Rite Aid, Shaw’s Supermarket, or Costco or get an appointment with Kinney Drugs, CVS, Walgreens, Northfield Pharmacy, or UVMMC Outpatient Pharmacies.

As the school year approaches, make sure that your children ages 12 and older are vaccinated. Find a location near you.