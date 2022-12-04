Vandalism leaves thousands of Duke Energy customers without power

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images More than 35K Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) customers remain without power Sunday night after at least two substations in Moore County, North Carolina, sustained damage from firearms attacks on Saturday that authorities said were intentional acts of vandalism. The company said crews are working to make repairs and restore service, but “most customers should be prepared for an extended outage that could last until Thursday.” Substation vandalism, including by gunshot, is fairly common, but the widespread nature of the outage indicates it was “a planned, targeted attack involving multiple substations,” according to Kevin Perry, former director of critical infrastructure protection at Southwest Power Pool. Duke Energy (DUK) has seen “stagnant” revenues for years as the move to renewables has resulted in a buildup in net debt, The Value Investor writes in an analysis newly posted on Seeking Alpha.