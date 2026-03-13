Vancouver Rise Transfers Canadian Forward Holly Ward to NWSL’s Seattle Reign

Canadian Forward Holly Ward Joins Seattle Reign from Vancouver Rise

In a significant move for both clubs, the Vancouver Rise announced today the transfer of Canadian forward Holly Ward to the National Women’s Soccer League’s Seattle Reign. The deal, finalized earlier this week, marks an exciting new chapter for Ward, who has been a standout player for the Rise over the past season. The transfer is seen as a strategic opportunity for both the player and the Reign, enhancing the team roster ahead of the upcoming league season.

Holly Ward, 25, has played a pivotal role in Vancouver Rise’s recent successes, earning recognition for her speed, agility, and goal-scoring capability. With 12 goals and 8 assists last season, Ward has established herself as one of the top talents in the division. The forward’s impressive stats not only contributed to the Rise’s playoff run but also caught the attention of Seattle Reign’s coaching staff, who are looking to bolster their offensive options ahead of what promises to be a competitive NWSL season.

This transfer is particularly significant given the growing momentum of women’s soccer in North America. The NWSL has seen an influx of talent in recent years, with teams actively scouting and recruiting players who can make an immediate impact. Ward’s move comes at a time when the Seattle Reign are focused on enhancing their team dynamic and increasing their chances of securing a championship title.

In a statement to the press, Ward expressed her excitement about the move. “I’ve loved my time with the Vancouver Rise,” she said. “The supporters, my teammates, and the staff have been incredible. I’m thrilled for this new opportunity in Seattle and can’t wait to get started.” Her enthusiasm for the upcoming season reflects her ambition and readiness to take on new challenges in the highly competitive NWSL environment.

Seattle Reign’s head coach also shared his thoughts on the acquisition. “Holly is a player we’ve been monitoring for quite some time,” he remarked. “Her versatility on the field and ability to read the game make her a valuable asset to our team. We believe she has the potential to excel with us, and we’re excited to integrate her into our system.” This positive outlook suggests that the Reign see Ward as a key piece in their strategy to challenge for the league title.

The transfer window has become particularly active this year, with many teams making substantial changes to their line-ups in hopes of improving their standings. The Reign have been focusing on developing a strong cohesive unit, and Ward’s addition could provide the spark needed to elevate their performance.

Vancouver Rise is expected to benefit from the transfer as well. The club is actively looking to rebuild after a successful, yet ultimately disappointing, playoff run. By trading one of their top players, they may seek to invest in younger talent or bring in players who fit their long-term vision better. The Rise’s management has hinted at exciting new signings in the coming days, signaling their commitment to remaining competitive while also nurturing upcoming players.

In the larger context of women’s sports in Canada, this transfer represents yet another step forward in developing homegrown talent. Canada’s women’s national team has seen a resurgence in the past decade, gaining international recognition and playing a crucial part in the growth of the sport. With players like Ward making the leap to the NWSL, it reinforces the pathway for aspiring athletes and expands opportunities for others in Canada.

The NWSL is regarded as one of the most competitive women’s leagues in the world, and the addition of talent like Holly Ward enhances the overall quality of play. As the league continues to grow, it remains an attractive destination for athletes seeking to further their careers and gain invaluable experience.

Ward’s move to Seattle Reign is arguably a win-win scenario for both the player and the franchise. As she prepares to make her debut, fans of the Reign are eagerly awaiting her first game in front of the home crowd. The combination of her scoring prowess and the Reign’s tactical approach promises to create an exciting style of play that could engage supporters and elevate the team’s performance.

As the NWSL prepares for its new season, all eyes will be on how Holly Ward adapts to her new surroundings and the impact she will have on the Seattle Reign’s ambitions. The transfer has sparked discussions among fans and analysts alike, who are keen to see how the addition of such a talented forward will shape the Reign’s strategy moving forward.

In conclusion, the transfer of Holly Ward to the Seattle Reign is not just a shift in player rosters; it represents a growing trend in women’s soccer, where athletes are continuously seeking new challenges and opportunities in an ever-evolving league. As the excitement builds for the upcoming season, this move is sure to be one of the highlights as fans look forward to witnessing Ward’s contributions on the field.

With her exceptional talent and dedication to the sport, Holly Ward’s future in professional soccer looks brighter than ever as she embarks on this new journey with the Seattle Reign. The upcoming NWSL season promises to showcase her skills and the potential of even more talented athletes making their marks in the league.