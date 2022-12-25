USDD (USDD) Rises 0.11%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

USDD (USDD) has been relatively less volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the Stablecoins has advanced 0.11% to $0.9837089941.

InvestorsObserver is giving USDD a 2 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on USDD!

Low Volatility

InvestorsObserver gives USDD a low volatility rank of 2, placing it in the bottom 2% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

USDD’s low volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively narrow price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.USDD price is in a favorable position going forward. With support at $0.980854369584038 and resistance set at $0.984790004673912. This leaves USDD with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

