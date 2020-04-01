USA Rx: How does it work?

(STL.News) If you’re one of the millions of Americans struggling to find the money to pay for your prescription medications, you’re not alone in your frustration. More than 80 million Americans are uninsured or under-insured, meaning their prescription drug coverage is either inadequate or nonexistent. With approximately 41 percent of Americans taking at least one prescription medication each month and about 17 percent of Americans taking three or more prescriptions, costs can add up quickly, bringing on stress and more health problems. Regardless of your insured status, USA Rx may be able to help you save money on your prescriptions without worrying about insurance coverage. Wouldn’t it be nice to know that you can get the medication you need at a cost you can afford? Here’s how USA Rx works.

What is USA Rx?

USA Rx is a healthcare savings company that provides cardholders with prescriptions at a discounted rate. There are no qualifying eligibility requirements for cardholders. USA Rx cardholders can receive discounts of up to 75 percent on all FDA-approved brand and generic prescription drugs at over 60,000 pharmacies nationwide.

Who is Eligible to Use USA Rx?

Everyone is eligible to use USA Rx. Regardless of your insured status, you can become a USA Rx card holder. No medical history or information is required. You’ll simply provide your first and last name, email, and phone number, and your card will be ready to print.

How Does USA Rx Get Discounts on Medication?

USA Rx receives discounted medication pricing at participating pharmacies by negotiating directly with the drug manufacturers to set prices. Because negotiating occurs directly with the drug companies, prices at participating pharmacies are within several dollars of each other, meaning you won’t have to search all over town and drive out of your way to try and get the best price.

What Medications Does USA Rx Discount?

Unlike insurance companies, which may cover only generic medications or certain brand name drugs, USA Rx offers discounts on all FDA-approved medications. Whether it’s a generic drug or a brand name, you’ll receive it at a discounted rate. It’s that simple!

Is USA Rx a Type of Insurance?

No, USA Rx is not a type of insurance. Insurance companies require you to meet your deductible and pay a co-pay for the insurance company’s discounted rate on your medication, while USA Rx does not. Discounted rates are available to USA Rx card holders at all times, regardless of your insurance status. You’ll simply pay the USA Rx-negotiated rate at the pharmacy counter when you pick up your prescription. You won’t have to worry about premiums, paperwork, or maximum coverage limits when you use USA Rx, and your card never expires, so you won’t have to worry about how to afford your medication at the end of the year. Plus, USA Rx is free!

Can I Find Out How Much My Medication Will Cost in Advance?

Yes! It’s stressful to head to the pharmacy with no idea how much your new prescription will cost, isn’t it? With USA Rx’s website and mobile app, you can search for your medication by name online and look at the cost at each participating pharmacy. You’ll know exactly how much you’ll pay at each pharmacy, and you might find a small cost savings at the pharmacy next door. Prices are updated weekly, so you can check each time you visit the pharmacy so there are no unpleasant surprises.

How Else Can I Lower My Costs?

Another great way to keep your prescription costs down is to request the generic version of your medication when your doctor writes your prescription. You’ll receive the same high-quality, effective treatment from a generic medication because the active ingredients are the same, but your costs will be significantly lower. There are some cases in which a brand name medication may be the best or only choice to treat your condition, so make sure to ask your doctor which option is the best for you.

How Can I Become a USA Rx Card Holder?

It’s easy to become a USA Rx card holder! Simply visit the USA Rx website or download the mobile app and sign up for the program. No medical information or history is required. All you’ll need to do to start saving is print your card and give it to your pharmacist the next time you go to get your medication, or show the card on your phone. That’s it! You’re ready to start saving.