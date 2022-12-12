US stocks open higher as investors await CPI data, Fed decision

Wall Street‘s main indexes opened higher on Monday as investors awaited inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s policy decision later this week to gauge the U.S. economic outlook amid worries of a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43.04 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 33,519.50. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.91 points, or 0.12%, at 3,939.29, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 10.86 points, or 0.10%, to 11,015.48 at the opening bell.

More to come