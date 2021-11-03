US State Department on Tonga National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my warmest wishes to the Kingdom of Tonga as you celebrate your 146th National Day on November 4.

The United States is proud to call Tonga a friend and partner. The ties between our people are strong, as evidenced by the enduring partnership between His Majesty’s Armed Forces and the Nevada National Guard through the State Partnership Program by building partner capacity and improving interoperability. As Tonga moves to reopen borders, the United States is ready to work with the Tongan people to strengthen our shared values, including the promotion of a free and prosperous region and the importance of a democratic society governed by the rule of law.