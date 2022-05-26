US State Department On Passing of Abdulhameed Al-Ajami

On the Passing of Abdulhameed Al-Ajami, a Former Locally Employed Staff Member in Yemen

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States is deeply saddened by the death of Abdulhameed Al-Ajami, one of our retired employees who passed away in Houthi detention. Al-Ajami had no contact with his family during the last six months of his life. We express our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones.

The United States has been unceasing in its diplomatic efforts to secure the release of our Yemeni staff in Sana’a. We demand the Houthis release detained current and former U.S. employees.