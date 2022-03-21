US State Department – Nowruz Greeting

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

On behalf of the State Department, I wish a Happy Nowruz to all those celebrating around the world. Whether in the United States, Iran, the broader Middle East, Central and South Asia, Europe, or elsewhere throughout the globe, we hope this new day brings health, happiness, and time to renew meaningful connections with friends and loved ones.

Gathering with family and friends, decorating the Haft-Sin, and sharing meals or treats like the Haft Mewa are just part of the many traditions from around the world that make this holiday special. While the global pandemic has made it more difficult to celebrate these customs, we hope this year will bring better global health in the days ahead.

May we all be rejuvenated by the sustenance the spring season provides. Nowruzetoon Pirouz! Nowruz Mubarak!