US State Department – Kritenbrink’s Travel to Cambodia

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink’s Travel to Cambodia and Laos

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink will travel to Cambodia and Laos May 1-7. The visits will highlight U.S. commitment to two of the youngest and most dynamic societies in the region, reinforcing ASEAN centrality, underscoring the United States’ commitment to the Mekong-U.S. Partnership to address transboundary challenges, and promoting a secure, open and prosperous Mekong sub-region.

In Cambodia, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and other senior officials, and youth and civil society leaders to discuss our bilateral relationship and U.S. support for Cambodia’s year as ASEAN Chair.

In Laos, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will lead the U.S.-Laos Comprehensive Bilateral Dialogue to discuss closer U.S.-Laos cooperation and forge deeper connection with Laos as the 2022 Mekong-U.S. Partnership co-chair. He will meet with Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Vice Foreign Minister Thongphane Savanphet, and officials from the Mekong River Commission. The Assistant Secretary will also engage with alumni of Department of State exchange programs.

In both countries, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will discuss the upcoming U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit that President Biden will host in Washington May 12-13.