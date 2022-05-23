US State Department – Donald Lu’s Travel to Central Asia

Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu’s Travel to the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will lead a U.S. delegation to Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kazakhstan May 23-27 to strengthen U.S. relations with the region and advance collaborative efforts to create a more connected, prosperous, and secure Central Asia. The delegation is comprised of the National Security Council’s Senior Director for Russia and Central Asia Eric Green, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Central Asia Rebecca Zimmerman, U.S. Agency for International Development Deputy Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Asia Anjali Kaur, and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Naz El-Khatib.

In the Kyrgyz Republic, the delegation will meet with senior Kyrgyz officials, civil society, and economic leaders to find ways in which the United States can better support shared values, local culture, and economic development. In Uzbekistan, the delegation will meet with Uzbek government officials, business leaders, and civil society to discuss strengthening our economic partnership, shared values, and U.S. support for women’s empowerment.

Assistant Secretary Lu and the accompanying delegation will then travel to Tajikistan to meet with senior officials and participate in U.S.-Tajikistan Annual Bilateral Consultations to promote economic ties and strengthen security cooperation. Assistant Secretary Lu will also meet with civil society to discuss humanitarian assistance and other support for Afghan refugees, human rights, and joint initiatives on food security and the role of women in society.

In Kazakhstan, the delegation will meet with senior Kazakhstani officials and civil society leaders to discuss Kazakhstan’s reform agenda, efforts to strengthen human rights protections, and advance women’s empowerment.