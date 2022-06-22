US State Department – Devastating Earthquake in Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake in Afghanistan

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

The United States expresses deep sorrow for the victims of today’s devastating earthquake in Afghanistan, and we offer our sympathy and prayers to those who lost loved ones in the tragedy. The people of Afghanistan have undergone extraordinary hardship, and this natural disaster compounds an already dire humanitarian situation. U.S. humanitarian partners are already responding, including by sending medical teams to help people affected, and we are assessing other response options.

We stand with the people of Afghanistan and will continue to lead the international community in responding to their humanitarian needs.